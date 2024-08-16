Friday, August 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Dacon Corp. Completes 7,400 SF Industrial, Life Sciences Expansion Project in Natick, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NATICK, MASS. — Design-build firm Dacon Corp. has completed a 7,400-square-foot industrial and life sciences expansion project in Natick, a western suburb of Boston. The project is a build-to-suit for Kula Bio, which specializes in the production of agricultural products that serve as replacements to synthetic fertilizers. The facility includes manufacturing, office and research-and-development space. Kula Bio initially opened its 7,500-square-foot headquarters in Natick in late 2021 with the expectation of expanding.

You may also like

Skanska to Build $164M Office Building for Medpace...

Brixmor Begins $53M Redevelopment of Westridge Court Shopping...

Byline Bank Provides $19.1M in Acquisition Financing for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 261-Unit Self-Storage...

Net Lease Office Properties Divests of 354,888 SF...

Dakota Pacific Real Estate, Brasa Capital Sell Two...

Evergreen Devco Buys 12.7-Acre Land Parcel in Tempe,...

EZ Fit Movers Acquires 44,278 SF Built-to-Suit Industrial...

Orange County Industrial Sector Experiences Leasing Slowdown, but Investment...