Daedex Signs 503,440 SF Industrial Lease in Dayton, Minnesota

DAYTON, MINN. — Daedex, a national custom data center cooling equipment manufacturer and subsidiary of MAS HVAC, has signed a long-term lease for the remaining 503,440 square feet at The Cubes at French Lake, a 1 million-square-foot development in Dayton. Located at 11500 Lawndale Ave., The Cubes at French Lake is the largest speculative industrial project ever developed in Minnesota, according to owner CRG. The project is now fully leased. Daedex joins States Manufacturing Corp., which previously leased the other half of the building. Completed in 2024, the property features a clear height of 40 feet, 169 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 60-foot speed bays and ample parking.

The two leases at The Cubes at French Lake are the largest signed in metro Twin Cities in the past three years, according to CBRE. Dan Swartz, James DePietro and Austin Lovin of CBRE represented CRG in the lease, while Brent Masica and Danny McNamara of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. CRG integrated partner Lamar Johnson Collaborative designed The Cubes at French Lake, while parent company Clayco served as general contractor.