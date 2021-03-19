D’Agostino Breaks Ground on 291-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — Locally based developer D’Agostino Cos. has broken ground on The Reserve at Baybrook, a 291-unit multifamily project in Friendswood, located south of Houston. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units that average 921 square feet and are furnished with stone countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor entertainment area, clubhouse, fitness center and a golf simulator room. Chris Bergmann Jr. of JLL represented D’Agostino Cos. in its acquisition of the land from Finwood Properties last summer. Austin-based Oden Hughes is the general contractor for the project. Completion is slated for May 2022.