REBusinessOnline

D’Agostino Breaks Ground on 291-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — Locally based developer D’Agostino Cos. has broken ground on The Reserve at Baybrook, a 291-unit multifamily project in Friendswood, located south of Houston. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units that average 921 square feet and are furnished with stone countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor entertainment area, clubhouse, fitness center and a golf simulator room. Chris Bergmann Jr. of JLL represented D’Agostino Cos. in its acquisition of the land from Finwood Properties last summer. Austin-based Oden Hughes is the general contractor for the project. Completion is slated for May 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  