D’Agostino Cos. Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Reserve at Cypress is expected to be complete in early 2023.

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Locally based developer D’Agostino Cos. has broken ground on Reserve at Cypress, a 300-unit multifamily project located on the northwestern outskirts of Houston. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will average 972 square feet and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor dining and entertainment areas and a fitness center. Austin-based OHT Partners is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for a January 2023 completion. Chris Bergmann Jr. of JLL represented the developer in its acquisition of the land, which occurred last June.