D’Agostino, TGS Cedar Port to Develop 132,000 SF Office Project in Metro Houston
BAYTOWN, TEXAS — A partnership between local developer D’Agostino Cos. and TGS Cedar Port Partners LP will develop Cedar Port Office Plaza, a 132,000-square-foot project in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. Situated near Port Houston, the complex will consist of a 79,200-square-foot building and a 52,800-square-foot building that will be located within the 15,000-acre Cedar Port industrial Park. Construction is scheduled to begin in October and to be complete in the first quarter of 2023. NAI Partners is leasing the project. TGS Cedar Port also plans to relocate its office headquarters to Cedar Port Office Plaza.
