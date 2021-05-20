Dahill Office Technology Signs 40,000 SF Industrial Lease in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Dahill Office Technology Corp., a San Antonio-based distributor of office machinery, has signed a 40,000-square-foot industrial lease at 820 W. Sandy Lake Road in Coppell. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2006. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Coppell Trade Center LP, in the lease negotiations. Thomas McGovern of JLL represented the tenant.