IRVING, TEXAS — Daikin Applied, a provider of commercial HVAC systems and services, has renewed its lease for 13,000 square feet of industrial space at Las Colinas Distribution Center in Irving. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Las Colinas AAA Investment LLC, in the lease negotiations. Michael Paine of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.