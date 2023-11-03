Friday, November 3, 2023
Approximately 32 percent of the perimeter of the site of The Great 290 Distribution Center in Houston has frontage along Highway 290.
Daikin Comfort Technologies Leases 500,840 SF of Industrial Space in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — HVAC systems provider Daikin Comfort Technologies has leased 500,840 square feet of industrial space at The Great 290 Distribution Center, a newly built facility located near the intersection of The Grand Parkway and I-290 in northwest Houston. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture, The Great 290 Distribution Center occupies 41 acres within a 64-acre site, allowing tenants additional space for outdoor trailer parking or materials storage. Nathan Wynne and Jason Dillee of CBRE represented the landlord, locally based developer Pagewood, in the lease negotiations. Seth Koschak, Tyler Maner and Heath Donica of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant, which will occupy the entirety of the building.

