PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Daiso has signed an 8,500-square-foot retail lease at Stone Hill Town Center in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The Japanese retailer of household and kitchenware products is backfilling a space formerly occupied by Kirkland’s Home and is targeting a fourth-quarter opening. Scott Espensen of Venture Commercial Real Estate represented Daiso in the lease negotiations. Houston-based NewQuest Properties owns Stone Hill Town Center.