REBusinessOnline

DAKA Properties Divests of Flex/Industrial Facility in Fort Collins for $4.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

825-SW-Frontage-Rd-Fort-Collins-CO

Located at 825 SW Frontage Road in Fort Collins, Colo., the property features 30,012 square feet of flex industrial space.

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Fort Collins-based DAKA Properties has completed the sale of a flex/industrial property located at 825 SW Frontage Road in Fort Collins. Front825 acquired the asset for $4.7 million.

Situated on 2.7 acres, the 30,012-square-foot property features large product showrooms, warehouse space and light manufacturing space. The property has been remodeled multiple times since originally developed, including 1989, 2004 and 2012.

Jared Goodman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Jason Ells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  