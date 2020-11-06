DAKA Properties Divests of Flex/Industrial Facility in Fort Collins for $4.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

Located at 825 SW Frontage Road in Fort Collins, Colo., the property features 30,012 square feet of flex industrial space.

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Fort Collins-based DAKA Properties has completed the sale of a flex/industrial property located at 825 SW Frontage Road in Fort Collins. Front825 acquired the asset for $4.7 million.

Situated on 2.7 acres, the 30,012-square-foot property features large product showrooms, warehouse space and light manufacturing space. The property has been remodeled multiple times since originally developed, including 1989, 2004 and 2012.

Jared Goodman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Jason Ells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.