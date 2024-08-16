Friday, August 16, 2024
Located in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the two industrial buildings offer more than 427,000 square feet of Class A industrial warehouse space.
Dakota Pacific Real Estate, Brasa Capital Sell Two Warehouse Buildings in Pleasant Grove, Utah

by Amy Works

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH — Dakota Pacific Real Estate, in partnership with Brasa Capital Management, has completed the sale of two Class A industrial warehouses in Pleasant Grove, between Salt Lake City and Provo. A national industrial investment firm acquired the assets for an undisclosed price.

Totaling more than 427,000 square feet, the two buildings are fully leased to six diverse companies. The project development team included Big-D Construction, Mitre Peak and Zions Bank.

Lucas Burbank and Ben Richardson of Newmark led the leasing efforts of the project. Burbank, Richardson and Jim Linn of Newmark handled the sales transaction.

