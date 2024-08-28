Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
NewParkThree-Park-City-UT
Located in Park City, Utah, NewPark Three (pictured) and NewPark One offer a total of 122,000 square feet of Class A office space.
AcquisitionsOfficeUtahWestern

Dakota Pacific Real Estate Sells Two Office Buildings in Park City, Utah

by Amy Works

PARK CITY, UTAH — Dakota Pacific Real Estate has completed the disposition of two office buildings in Park City’s Kimball Junction community. A local real estate investment firm and operator acquired the assets for an undisclosed price. Park City is a suburb located east of Salt Lake City.

Totaling 122,000 square feet, the transaction includes NewPark One at 1441 Ute Blvd. and NewPark Three at 1389 Center Drive.

Kip Paul, Michael King and JT Redd of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Longpoint Realty Partners Purchases 68,790 SF Industrial Building...

CBRE Arranges $96M Refinancing for Office Building in...

SAM, Virtus Acquire Student Housing Community Near University...

Hamilton Zanze, Lionstone Investments Purchase 19-Story Morris Apartments...

SRS Brokers $6.6M Ground Lease Sale for New...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.5M Sale of Retail...

RealSource Negotiates Sale-Leaseback of 34,000 SF Retail Property...

Aimbridge Hospitality Extends 248,861 SF Office Lease in...

Katz & Associates Negotiates $7.6M Sale of Two...