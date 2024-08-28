Dakota Pacific Real Estate Sells Two Office Buildings in Park City, Utah

PARK CITY, UTAH — Dakota Pacific Real Estate has completed the disposition of two office buildings in Park City’s Kimball Junction community. A local real estate investment firm and operator acquired the assets for an undisclosed price. Park City is a suburb located east of Salt Lake City.

Totaling 122,000 square feet, the transaction includes NewPark One at 1441 Ute Blvd. and NewPark Three at 1389 Center Drive.

Kip Paul, Michael King and JT Redd of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.