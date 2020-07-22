Dalfen Acquires 204,900 SF Industrial Building in West Palm Beach Leased to Serta Simmons

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Dalfen Industrial has acquired a 204,900-square-foot industrial building fully leased to Serta Simmons in West Palm Beach. The mattress company has been the sole tenant at the property since it was commissioned in 1996. The asset is situated 3774 Interstate Park Road N., seven miles northwest of downtown West Palm Beach and one mile from Interstate 95. The property features a 2.2-acre truck parking lot and is fully fenced with a guard house at the entrance. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.