Dalfen Acquires 304,200 SF Industrial Property in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Union Cross Distribution Center

Built in 2006, Union Cross Distribution Center is located one mile off Interstate 74 with convenient access to Interstates 40 and 85.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Union Cross Distribution Center, a 304,200-square-foot industrial property in Winston-Salem. The sales price and seller were not disclosed. The building was fully leased at the time of sale.

Built in 2006, Union Cross Distribution Center is located one mile off Interstate 74 with convenient access to Interstates 40 and 85. This location provides a last-mile distribution opportunity within North Carolina’s Triad region to reach Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point’s population base. Other tenants nearby include Fedex, Amazon, Caterpillar, Proctor & Gamble and PepsiCo.

