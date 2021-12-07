Dalfen Acquires 366,240 SF Industrial Property in Greer, South Carolina

Victor Hill Industrial Park is a recently constructed, Class A, two-building industrial park.

GREER, S.C. — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Victor Hill Industrial Park, a 366,240-square-foot industrial property located in Greer. Exxcel Project Management sold the property for an undisclosed sales price.

Victor Hill Industrial Park is a recently constructed, Class A, two-building industrial park. Located at 859 and 861 Victor Hill Road, the property is situated a quarter mile from the BMW manufacturing plant, two miles from Interstate 85 and the Greenville-Spartanburg Industrial Airport, three miles to Fedex Air and five miles to Inland Port Greer.