REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Acquires 396,750 SF Peachtree Distribution Center in Mesquite, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Peachtree-Distribution-Center-Mesquite

Peachtree Distribution Center in Mesquite totals 396,750 square feet. The property was built in 2001.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Peachtree Distribution Center, a 396,750-square-foot industrial property located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The cross-dock property was built in 2001 and was fully leased to manufacturers Dal-Tile Corp. and Parker-Hannafin Corp., as well as packaging firm Bronco Orora, at the time of sale. Building features include 68 docks, ample car and trailer parking space and proximity to Interstates 30, 80 and 635. The seller was New York-based Clarion Partners. With this acquisition, Dalfen now owns and operates over 4.4 million square feet of last-mile industrial space in Texas and over 24 million square feet nationwide.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  