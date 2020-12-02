Dalfen Acquires 396,750 SF Peachtree Distribution Center in Mesquite, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Peachtree Distribution Center in Mesquite totals 396,750 square feet. The property was built in 2001.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Peachtree Distribution Center, a 396,750-square-foot industrial property located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The cross-dock property was built in 2001 and was fully leased to manufacturers Dal-Tile Corp. and Parker-Hannafin Corp., as well as packaging firm Bronco Orora, at the time of sale. Building features include 68 docks, ample car and trailer parking space and proximity to Interstates 30, 80 and 635. The seller was New York-based Clarion Partners. With this acquisition, Dalfen now owns and operates over 4.4 million square feet of last-mile industrial space in Texas and over 24 million square feet nationwide.