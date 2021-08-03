Dalfen Buys 40,817 SF Henderson Industrial Center North II Near Las Vegas

Henderson Center North II in Henderson, Nev., features 40,817 square feet of industrial space.

LAS VEGAS — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Henderson Industrial Center North II, an industrial building located in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 1080 Mary Crest Road, the 40,817-square-foot property was fully occupied at the time of sale to a long-term tenant.

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial owns and operates more than 1.1 million square feet across the Las Vegas and Reno markets.