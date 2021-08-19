REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Buys 60,000 SF Industrial Property in Norcross, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Brook Hollow

Built in 1999, the infill property is located close to Interstates 85 and 285 and is approximately 20 miles from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

NORCROSS, GA. — Dalfen Industrial has bought 5250 Brook Hollow Parkway, a 60,000-square-foot, single-tenant industrial property in Norcross, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. This acquisition brings Dalfen Industrial’s Atlanta portfolio to almost 2 million square feet. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Built in 1999, the infill property is located close to Interstates 85 and 285 and is approximately 20 miles from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The property features high dock door counts and the potential for outside storage.

The 5250 Brook Hollow Parkway property is 100 percent leased to Office Creations, a woman-owned business and office furniture and design retailer.

