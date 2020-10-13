Dalfen Industrial Acquires 1 MSF Mark IV Commerce Center in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Mark IV Commerce Center in Fort Worth consists of 1 million square feet of industrial space across three buildings.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Mark IV Commerce Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property located near Interstates 35 and 820 in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The newly built, Class A development consists of three buildings in front-load and cross-dock configurations and ESFR sprinkler systems. AER Manufacturing recently signed an 80,660-square-foot lease to become the development’s inaugural tenant. The Dallas Business Journal reports that the seller was Crow Holdings Industrial.