Dalfen Industrial Acquires 109,510 SF Gilbert Distribution Center in Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Scrapbook.com and TLC Label are tenants at Gilbert Distribution Center, an industrial property located at 1495 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert, Ariz.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased Gilbert Distribution Center, an industrial property located at 1495 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert, a southeast suburb of Phoenix. The property was acquired in an off-market transaction for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 2014, the property features 109,510 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the facility was 100 percent leased to two longstanding tenants: Scrapbook.com and TLC Label.

Dalfen Industrial has acquired and developed more than $1.2 billion of last-mile industrial properties this year.