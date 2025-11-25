Tuesday, November 25, 2025
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 13-Building Industrial Portfolio in West Sacramento, California

by Amy Works

WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased West Sacramento Logistics Portfolio, a multi-building infill industrial portfolio within the West Sacramento industrial corridor. Totaling 1.3 million square feet on 68 acres, the portfolio features 13 buildings that are 97 percent leased to 31 tenants with an average weighted lease term of 3.5 years and an average suite size of approximately 30,000 square feet. Notable tenants include Crown Equipment Corp., Beckman Coulter Inc., MacArthur Co., KP LLC, Cameron Ashley Building Products and the State of California. With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial now owns and operates 10.2 million square feet of industrial real estate in the Western United States.

