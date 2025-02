IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Dalfen Industrial has acquired a 130,000-square-foot property that is located about three miles south of DFW International Airport in Irving. The cross-dock facility was built in 2016 and features 32-foot clear heights and 130- to 185-foot truck court depths, as well as proximity to State Highways 360, 161 and 183. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The deal traded off-market.