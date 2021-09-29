REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 146 Acres in Northeast Austin for 1 MSF Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial has acquired 146 acres in northeast Austin for the development of an approximately 1 million-square-foot project. The development will be located at the site of the former Manor Downs horse racetrack, about eight miles from the downtown area and 10 miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The project will consist of six buildings that will range in size from 70,000 to 365,560 square feet and will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of next year.

 

 

