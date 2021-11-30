Dalfen Industrial Acquires 169,700 SF Century Center in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Dalfen Industrial has acquired Century Center, a 169,700-square-foot property located near Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport in Irving. Built in 2014, the property was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Following this transaction, Dalfen owns more than 3 million square feet of industrial space in DFW and has more than 2 million square feet of product in its development pipeline.