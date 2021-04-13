REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 174,300 SF Industrial Facility in Aurora, Illinois

Butterfield Logistics Center was built in 2004.

AURORA, ILL. — Dalfen Industrial has acquired a 174,300-square-foot industrial facility located at 1103 Butterfield Road in Aurora. Built in 2004, the property is known as Butterfield Logistics Center and offers convenient access to I-88. Brendan Sheahan and Nick Krejci of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International represented Dalfen in the transaction and will lead marketing efforts for the building. Seller information and the purchase price were undisclosed. A Dallas-based industrial owner and operator, Dalfen focuses on urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings.

