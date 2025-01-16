Thursday, January 16, 2025
Dalfen-Lumberton-New-Jersey
Dalfen Industrial's newly acquired building in Lumberton, New Jersey, is located within 10 miles of State Route 206, the New Jersey Turnpike and I-295.
Dalfen Industrial Acquires 219,123 SF Building in Lumberton, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LUMBERTON, N.J. — Dallas-based investment firm Dalfen Industrial has acquired a 219,123-square-foot industrial building in Lumberton, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The building is located along State Route 38 and is demise-able for single or multi-tenant occupancy. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet and 35 fully dressed loading positions, and Dalfen is in the process of adding 2,500 square feet of office space to the facility. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

