Dalfen Industrial Acquires 219,123 SF Building in Lumberton, New Jersey

LUMBERTON, N.J. — Dallas-based investment firm Dalfen Industrial has acquired a 219,123-square-foot industrial building in Lumberton, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The building is located along State Route 38 and is demise-able for single or multi-tenant occupancy. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet and 35 fully dressed loading positions, and Dalfen is in the process of adding 2,500 square feet of office space to the facility. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.