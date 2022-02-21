Dalfen Industrial Acquires 408,308 SF Business Park in Metro Dallas via Sale-Leaseback

FORNEY, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Dalfen Industrial has acquired a two-building, 408,308-square-foot industrial park in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney in a sale-leaseback transaction. The seller/tenant was not disclosed. The site also includes 4.8 acres of undeveloped land that could be used for an outdoor storage yard or a 200,000-square- foot expansion of the western building. Matt Dornak of Stream Realty Partners sourced the off-market deal for Dalfen Industrial.