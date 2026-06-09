Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 419,253 SF Portfolio in South Florida

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Dalfen Industrial has acquired a nine-building industrial portfolio in South Florida’s Broward County totaling 419,253 square feet. The Dallas-based investment and development firm purchased the properties at 55 percent replacement cost.

The portfolio was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including FedEx, Event Service Group Realestate LLC, Chromalloy Material Solutions LLC and Commercial Distribution Specialists Inc. The properties offer direct access to I- 95 and the Florida Turnpike, as well as proximity to Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Partnership Acquires 549,170 SF Pinnacle Tower Office Building...

Bradford Arranges Sale of 41,780 SF Industrial Flex...

Barcel USA Signs 24,178 SF Industrial Lease in...

JLL Brokers $24.5M Sale of Industrial Service Facility...

NAI Earle Furman Negotiates Sale of 425 Acres...

Newmark Arranges $975M Financing for Data Center Development...

Mesa West Provides $29.7M Acquisition Loan for Apartment...

Diversified Partners Acquires Site for 100,000 SF Mixed-Use...

JLL Capital Markets Brokers $31.5M Sale of Grocery-Anchored...