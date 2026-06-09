Dalfen Industrial Acquires 419,253 SF Portfolio in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Dalfen Industrial has acquired a nine-building industrial portfolio in South Florida’s Broward County totaling 419,253 square feet. The Dallas-based investment and development firm purchased the properties at 55 percent replacement cost.

The portfolio was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including FedEx, Event Service Group Realestate LLC, Chromalloy Material Solutions LLC and Commercial Distribution Specialists Inc. The properties offer direct access to I- 95 and the Florida Turnpike, as well as proximity to Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed.