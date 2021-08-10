REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 572,800 SF Portfolio in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Dalfen-Industrial-Lehigh-Valley

Pictured is one of Dalfen Industrial's newly acquired facilities in the Lehigh Valley. According to the buyer, this area is seeing rising rental rates for Class A product due to a lack of available inventory.

LANCASTER AND ELIZABETHTOWN, PA. — Dallas-based development and investment firm Dalfen Industrial has acquired a portfolio of two facilities in the Lehigh Valley area totaling 572,800 square feet. The newly built Lancaster property spans 252,800 square feet, and the Elizabethtown asset totals 320,000 square feet and was built in 2018. Both facilities offer high clear heights, ample parking spaces and modern office spaces to appeal to e-commerce users. Robert Yoshimura and Joseph Hill of Lee & Associates brokered the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews