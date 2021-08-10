Dalfen Industrial Acquires 572,800 SF Portfolio in Lehigh Valley

Pictured is one of Dalfen Industrial's newly acquired facilities in the Lehigh Valley. According to the buyer, this area is seeing rising rental rates for Class A product due to a lack of available inventory.

LANCASTER AND ELIZABETHTOWN, PA. — Dallas-based development and investment firm Dalfen Industrial has acquired a portfolio of two facilities in the Lehigh Valley area totaling 572,800 square feet. The newly built Lancaster property spans 252,800 square feet, and the Elizabethtown asset totals 320,000 square feet and was built in 2018. Both facilities offer high clear heights, ample parking spaces and modern office spaces to appeal to e-commerce users. Robert Yoshimura and Joseph Hill of Lee & Associates brokered the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.