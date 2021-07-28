Dalfen Industrial Acquires 711,855 SF Industrial Park in Tacoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

Tacoma Supply Chain Center in Tacoma, Wash., features 711,855 square feet of industrial space.

TACOMA, WASH. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased Tacoma Supply Chain Center, a three-building industrial park in Tacoma. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

The newly developed property features 711,855 square feet of industrial space and close proximity to Interstate 5, State Route 512 and the Port of Tacoma.

Over the last 12 months, Dalfen Industrial has acquired and developed more than $1.5 billion of industrial properties in key metros across the United States.