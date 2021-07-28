REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 711,855 SF Industrial Park in Tacoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

Tacoma-Supply-Chain-Center-Tacoma-WA

Tacoma Supply Chain Center in Tacoma, Wash., features 711,855 square feet of industrial space.

TACOMA, WASH. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased Tacoma Supply Chain Center, a three-building industrial park in Tacoma. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

The newly developed property features 711,855 square feet of industrial space and close proximity to Interstate 5, State Route 512 and the Port of Tacoma.

Over the last 12 months, Dalfen Industrial has acquired and developed more than $1.5 billion of industrial properties in key metros across the United States.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews