Dalfen Industrial Acquires 80,527 SF Markham Distribution Center in Perris, California
PERRIS, CALIF. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased Markham Distribution Center, an industrial property located at 212 Markham St. in Perris. Terms of the transaction were not released.
The 80,527-square-foot property was built in 2019.
The acquisition is the eighth West Coast purchase Dalfen has made in the past seven months.
