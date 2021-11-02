Dalfen Industrial Acquires 80,527 SF Markham Distribution Center in Perris, California

Markham Distribution Center in Perris, Calif., features 80,527 square feet of industrial space.

PERRIS, CALIF. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased Markham Distribution Center, an industrial property located at 212 Markham St. in Perris. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The 80,527-square-foot property was built in 2019.

The acquisition is the eighth West Coast purchase Dalfen has made in the past seven months.