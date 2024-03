OAKLAND, N.J. — Dallas-based investment firm Dalfen Industrial has acquired Thornton Logistics Center, a 92,400-square-foot industrial building in Oakland, located in Bergen County in Northern New Jersey. The building is located within the 1.7 million-square-foot Oakland Industrial Park and features a clear height of 22 feet. Thornton Logistics Center was fully leased at the time of sale. JLL brokered the off-market deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.