Dalfen Industrial Acquires 98,666 SF Property Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, TEXAS — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Tarrant Distribution Center, a 98,666-square-foot property located adjacent to the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics headquarters facility in White Settlement, a western suburb of Fort Worth. Dalfen’s acquisition of the Class A property, which was built in 2017 and fully occupied at the time of sale, marks its second purchase in the Fort Worth area in the last nine months. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.