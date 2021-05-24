REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 98,666 SF Property Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, TEXAS — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Tarrant Distribution Center, a 98,666-square-foot property located adjacent to the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics headquarters facility in White Settlement, a western suburb of Fort Worth. Dalfen’s acquisition of the Class A property, which was built in 2017 and fully occupied at the time of sale, marks its second purchase in the Fort Worth area in the last nine months. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews