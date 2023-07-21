Friday, July 21, 2023
Dalfen Industrial Acquires 99,714 SF Building in Somerset, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOMERSET, N.J. — Dallas-based investment firm Dalfen Industrial has acquired a 99,714-square-foot building in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. The newly built property offers a clear height of 36 feet, 14 loading doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and 62 car parking spaces. Joel Lubin of JLL brokered the sale. Shortly after closing, Dalfen leased the entire building to Scentbird Inc., a fragrance subscription service company. Chuck Fern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.

