Dalfen Industrial Acquires Land in Bethel, Pennsylvania, for 1.2 MSF Project
BETHEL, PA. — Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial has acquired 149 acres in Bethel, located in the Lehigh Valley region, for the development of Central Logistics Park, an industrial facility that will total approximately 1.2 million square feet. Dalfen plans to develop three buildings on the site, which is located just off Interstate 78. Construction is scheduled to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.
