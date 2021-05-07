REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Acquires Land in Bethel, Pennsylvania, for 1.2 MSF Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Central-Logistics-Park-Bethel-Pennsylvania

Central Logistics Park in Bethel, Pennsylvania, is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.

BETHEL, PA. — Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial has acquired 149 acres in Bethel, located in the Lehigh Valley region, for the development of Central Logistics Park, an industrial facility that will total approximately 1.2 million square feet. Dalfen plans to develop three buildings on the site, which is located just off Interstate 78. Construction is scheduled to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews