REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Acquires Turnpike Logistics Center in West Palm Beach for $60.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Turnpike Logistics Center

Completed in 2020, Turnpike Logistics Center is a two-building facility comprising a 124,479-square-foot building at 1673 Meathe Drive and a 193,000-square-foot building at 1715 Meathe Drive.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Turnpike Logistics Center, a 317,499-square-foot logistics facility in West Palm Beach. The sales price was $60.6 million. John Huguenard, Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Sky Groden of JLL Capital Markets represented the developer and seller, Jeff Greene.

Completed in 2020, Turnpike Logistics Center is a two-building facility comprising a 124,479-square-foot building at 1673 Meathe Drive and a 193,000-square-foot building at 1715 Meathe Drive. The rear-load buildings have features such as 32-foot clear heights, concrete tilt-wall construction, deep column spacing, a total of 94 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, ESFR fire protection and vehicle parking.

Formerly known as Greene Space Industrial, Turnpike Logistics Center has direct on-ramp access to the Florida Turnpike and is located about 5.9 miles from Palm Beach International Airport. The property is also about 6.8 miles from downtown West Palm Beach.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews