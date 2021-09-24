Dalfen Industrial Acquires Turnpike Logistics Center in West Palm Beach for $60.6M

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Turnpike Logistics Center, a 317,499-square-foot logistics facility in West Palm Beach. The sales price was $60.6 million. John Huguenard, Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Sky Groden of JLL Capital Markets represented the developer and seller, Jeff Greene.

Completed in 2020, Turnpike Logistics Center is a two-building facility comprising a 124,479-square-foot building at 1673 Meathe Drive and a 193,000-square-foot building at 1715 Meathe Drive. The rear-load buildings have features such as 32-foot clear heights, concrete tilt-wall construction, deep column spacing, a total of 94 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, ESFR fire protection and vehicle parking.

Formerly known as Greene Space Industrial, Turnpike Logistics Center has direct on-ramp access to the Florida Turnpike and is located about 5.9 miles from Palm Beach International Airport. The property is also about 6.8 miles from downtown West Palm Beach.