REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties in Northern California Totaling 157,100 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Stockton-Supply-Chain-Center-II-Stockton-CA

Located in Stockton, Calif., Stockton Supply Chain Center II features 50,400 square feet of industrial space and same day driving access to 46 million people.

LIVERMORE AND STOCKTON, CALIF. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased Las Positas Logistics Center in Livermore and Stockton Supply Chain Center II in Stockton. Terms of the transactions were not released.

Las Positas Logistics Center is a 106,700-square-foot, front-load distribution building with close proximity to interstates 580, 80, 680 and 880. Stockton Supply Chain Center II features 50,400 square feet and close proximity to Interstate 5 and Highway 99, which provides same-day access to nearly 45 million people in San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland and Seattle.

With these acquisitions, Dalfen Industrial has added three Northern California buildings to its portfolio in the last two months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews