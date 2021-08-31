Dalfen Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties in Northern California Totaling 157,100 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located in Stockton, Calif., Stockton Supply Chain Center II features 50,400 square feet of industrial space and same day driving access to 46 million people.

LIVERMORE AND STOCKTON, CALIF. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased Las Positas Logistics Center in Livermore and Stockton Supply Chain Center II in Stockton. Terms of the transactions were not released.

Las Positas Logistics Center is a 106,700-square-foot, front-load distribution building with close proximity to interstates 580, 80, 680 and 880. Stockton Supply Chain Center II features 50,400 square feet and close proximity to Interstate 5 and Highway 99, which provides same-day access to nearly 45 million people in San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland and Seattle.

With these acquisitions, Dalfen Industrial has added three Northern California buildings to its portfolio in the last two months.