Friday, June 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Dalfen Industrial Breaks Ground on 575,000 SF Spec Project in Frisco

by John Nelson

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Dalfen Industrial has broken ground on Frisco Trade Center, a three-building, 575,000-square-foot speculative project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Building 1 will span 262,354 square feet and feature 185-foot truck court depths, 36-foot clear heights, 51 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors. Buildings 2 and 3 will both total 159,451 square feet and offer 32-foot clear heights, 36 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors each. All three buildings have rear-load configurations and onsite trailer parking. JLL is marketing the development for lease. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.

You may also like

HLCI Delivers 421,890 SF Industrial Project in Metro...

CareTrust Acquires 125-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Houston...

Lument Arranges $10.7M Acquisition Loan for Seniors Housing...

ResMed Motor Technologies Signs 128,700 SF Industrial Lease...

Pluralistic School Buys Expansion Site in Santa Monica,...

Dynamic Star Receives Approval for 400,000 SF Office...

Hollingsworth Breaks Ground on Three Industrial Buildings in...

Conor Commercial Sells 151,677 SF Executive Commerce Center...

Byline Bank Provides $13.6M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...