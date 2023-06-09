Dalfen Industrial Breaks Ground on 575,000 SF Spec Project in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Dalfen Industrial has broken ground on Frisco Trade Center, a three-building, 575,000-square-foot speculative project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Building 1 will span 262,354 square feet and feature 185-foot truck court depths, 36-foot clear heights, 51 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors. Buildings 2 and 3 will both total 159,451 square feet and offer 32-foot clear heights, 36 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors each. All three buildings have rear-load configurations and onsite trailer parking. JLL is marketing the development for lease. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.