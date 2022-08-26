Dalfen Industrial Breaks Ground on 896,400 SF Logistics Project in Central Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

The 73.7-acre development in Auburndale, Fla., will span 896,400 square feet of industrial space upon completion.

AUBURNDALE, FLA. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased 73.7 acres in the Central Florida city of Auburndale for the development of two Class A industrial facilities. The park will have direct access to an interchange of Highway 559 and I-4, a premier corridor in the region. The development will span 896,400 square feet of industrial space upon completion. No construction timeline was disclosed. Notable industrial tenants in the Auburndale area include Amazon, Walmart, PepsiCo, UPS and Sysco, according to Dalfen. The Dallas-based developer currently owns approximately 67 million square feet of industrial space in the Southeast.