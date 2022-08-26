REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Breaks Ground on 896,400 SF Logistics Project in Central Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

The 73.7-acre development in Auburndale, Fla., will span 896,400 square feet of industrial space upon completion.

AUBURNDALE, FLA. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased 73.7 acres in the Central Florida city of Auburndale for the development of two Class A industrial facilities. The park will have direct access to an interchange of Highway 559 and I-4, a premier corridor in the region. The development will span 896,400 square feet of industrial space upon completion. No construction timeline was disclosed. Notable industrial tenants in the Auburndale area include Amazon, Walmart, PepsiCo, UPS and Sysco, according to Dalfen. The Dallas-based developer currently owns approximately 67 million square feet of industrial space in the Southeast.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  