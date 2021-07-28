REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Breaks Ground on Phase I of 2 MSF Project in Mesquite, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Mesquite-Airport-Logistics-Center

Completion of Phase I of Mesquite Airport Logistics Center is slated for the second quarter of 2022.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Developer Dalfen Industrial has broken ground on Phase I of Mesquite Airport Logistics Center, a 2 million-square-foot project that will be located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. The property will feature proximity to Mesquite Metro Airport, as well as a FedEx Ground facility, a UPS Customer Center facility and the Union Pacific Intermodal railroad. Phase I of the project will consist of two buildings with 36-foot clear heights and a combined 200 dock doors and 130 trailer parking stalls. Building A will be available for a maximum of 379,620 square feet, with Building B topping out at 626,718 square feet. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2022.

