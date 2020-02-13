REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Buys 187,288 SF Schertz Distribution Center in Central Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Schertz Distribution Center in Central Texas totals 187,288 square feet.

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial has purchased Schertz Distribution Center, a 187,288-square-foot asset located in the Central Texas city of Schertz. The Class A property offers proximity to Interstate 35 and San Antonio International Airport. Schertz Distribution Center was more than 70 percent leased at the time of sale, with TJ Maxx occupying roughly 90,000 square feet and Forward Air occupying approximately 50,000 square feet. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020