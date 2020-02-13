Dalfen Industrial Buys 187,288 SF Schertz Distribution Center in Central Texas

Schertz Distribution Center in Central Texas totals 187,288 square feet.

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial has purchased Schertz Distribution Center, a 187,288-square-foot asset located in the Central Texas city of Schertz. The Class A property offers proximity to Interstate 35 and San Antonio International Airport. Schertz Distribution Center was more than 70 percent leased at the time of sale, with TJ Maxx occupying roughly 90,000 square feet and Forward Air occupying approximately 50,000 square feet. The seller was not disclosed.