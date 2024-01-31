Dalfen Industrial Buys Industrial Asset in Auburn, Washington for $5.2M

AUBURN, WASH. — Dalfen Industrial has acquired an industrial property at 214 21st St. SE in Auburn, approximately 20 miles south of Seattle. A private owner sold the asset for $5.2 million.

Situated on 2.1 acres, the property offers 26,920 rentable square feet in a mix of office, industrial warehouse and outside storage yard space. The in-place tenant has three years remaining on its lease at a rate 58 percent below market value, according to Dalfen.

Matt McLennan of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the transaction.