Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
214-21st-St-SE-Auburn-WA
Located at 214 21st St. SE in Auburn, Wash., the property features 29,920 rentable square feet of flex space. (Image courtesy of CoStar)
AcquisitionsIndustrialWashingtonWestern

Dalfen Industrial Buys Industrial Asset in Auburn, Washington for $5.2M

by Amy Works

AUBURN, WASH. — Dalfen Industrial has acquired an industrial property at 214 21st St. SE in Auburn, approximately 20 miles south of Seattle. A private owner sold the asset for $5.2 million.

Situated on 2.1 acres, the property offers 26,920 rentable square feet in a mix of office, industrial warehouse and outside storage yard space. The in-place tenant has three years remaining on its lease at a rate 58 percent below market value, according to Dalfen.

Matt McLennan of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Syndicated Equities Acquires Carhartt Headquarters, Global Design Facility...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 221,736 SF Industrial Portfolio...

JLLS Arranges $112M Financing for Industrial Property in...

JPI Breaks Ground on 222-Unit Jefferson Inglewood Multifamily...

Joint Partnership Sells 243,232 SF Industrial Building in...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $9.5M Sale of Deer...

St. John, Greenebaum to Develop 70,000 SF Industrial...

Prologis Signs Seaboard Marine to 308,000 SF Lease...

CapStar Real Estate to Develop 765,668 SF Industrial...