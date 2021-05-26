REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Buys Three Properties in Alpharetta, Georgia Totaling 284,000 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Dalfen building

Built in 2016 to 2019 by Childress Klein, the properties were fully leased at the time of acquisition to tenants including Ericsson and ABC Supply.

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Dalfen Industrial has bought three Class A industrial properties in Alpharetta, adding 284,000 square feet to its metro Atlanta portfolio. The properties are located less than two miles from Ga. Highway 400. The price and the seller were not disclosed.

Built in 2016 to 2019 by Childress Klein, the properties were fully leased at the time of acquisition to tenants including Ericsson and ABC Supply. The buildings have amenities including 24 foot clear heights, rear-load configuration, 100 dock-high doors and one drive-in door, as well as parking.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews