Dalfen Industrial Buys Three Properties in Alpharetta, Georgia Totaling 284,000 SF

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Dalfen Industrial has bought three Class A industrial properties in Alpharetta, adding 284,000 square feet to its metro Atlanta portfolio. The properties are located less than two miles from Ga. Highway 400. The price and the seller were not disclosed.

Built in 2016 to 2019 by Childress Klein, the properties were fully leased at the time of acquisition to tenants including Ericsson and ABC Supply. The buildings have amenities including 24 foot clear heights, rear-load configuration, 100 dock-high doors and one drive-in door, as well as parking.