Friday, June 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Aurora-Center-I-Aurora-CO
Located in Aurora, Colo., Aurora Center I features 75,000 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

Dalfen Industrial Divests of I-70 Center, Aurora Center in Metro Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER AND AURORA, COLO. — Dalfen Industrial has completed the dispositions of two industrial facilities totaling 150,000 square feet in Denver and Aurora. Acquisition prices were not disclosed for either deal.

Denver-based Armstrong Capital Development acquired I-70 Industrial Center, a two-building, 77,222-square-foot light industrial warehouse complex in Denver. CBRE arranged the transaction. Dalfen originally purchased the asset in August 2019.

Wanko, a design, engineering and manufacturing firm, purchased Aurora Center I, a 75,000-square-foot, Class A industrial building in Aurora. Built in 2003, the facility features side- and rear-loading options, a fully gated and secured truck court, trailer parking, and additional land on the east side of the building that could be used for additional trailer parking or as a potential 30,000-square-foot building expansion. Cushman & Wakefield executed the transaction.

You may also like

Calbay Development Sells 1,429 SF Retail Building in...

Pacific Northwest Industrial Market Stays Stable

Bell Partners Acquires 831-Unit Gateway Crossing Apartments in...

Specialty Building Products Signs 550,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Versal Arranges Sale of 306-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Colliers Negotiates 10,533 SF Industrial Lease in Houston

Newmark Brokers $24.3M Sale of Medical Office Building...

Kislak Negotiates $5.2M Partial Sale of Housing Cooperative...

JLL Arranges Sale of 42-Story Office Tower in...