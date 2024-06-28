Dalfen Industrial Divests of I-70 Center, Aurora Center in Metro Denver

DENVER AND AURORA, COLO. — Dalfen Industrial has completed the dispositions of two industrial facilities totaling 150,000 square feet in Denver and Aurora. Acquisition prices were not disclosed for either deal.

Denver-based Armstrong Capital Development acquired I-70 Industrial Center, a two-building, 77,222-square-foot light industrial warehouse complex in Denver. CBRE arranged the transaction. Dalfen originally purchased the asset in August 2019.

Wanko, a design, engineering and manufacturing firm, purchased Aurora Center I, a 75,000-square-foot, Class A industrial building in Aurora. Built in 2003, the facility features side- and rear-loading options, a fully gated and secured truck court, trailer parking, and additional land on the east side of the building that could be used for additional trailer parking or as a potential 30,000-square-foot building expansion. Cushman & Wakefield executed the transaction.