Dalfen Industrial Expands California Portfolio, Acquires Two Industrial Properties

Located in San Diego, Otay Mesa Logistics Center features 62,875 square feet of industrial space.

SAN DIEGO AND STOCKTON, CALIF. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased Otay Mesa Logistics Center in San Diego and Stockton Supply Chain Center III in Stockton. Terms of the transactions were not released.

Built in 2005, the 62,875-squarf-foot Otay West Logistics Center features 24-foot clear heights, a 170-foot truck court, 15 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and ample parking. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to DHL. Rob Hixson of CBRE handled the transaction.

Located at 2230-2248 Stagecoach Road, the two-building Stockton Supply Chain III features 121,280 square feet of industry property. The property is fully occupied, with Fairview Distribution as the largest tenant. Mike Goldstein, Ryan McShane and Alex Hoeck of Colliers International brokered the off-market deal.