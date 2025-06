LAS VEGAS — Dalfen Industrial has acquired Diablo Logistics Center, a two-building industrial asset located at 5075 and 5175 W. Diablo Drive in Las Vegas. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 2002, Diablo Logistics Center offers 143,763 square feet of industrial space that is fully leased to seven tenants. The buildings feature 160-foot truck courts, 24-foot clear heights, a total of 44 dock-high doors and 18 grade-level doors.