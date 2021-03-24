REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Industrial Purchases Land Near Nashville Airport from FedEx, Plans 739,950 SF Industrial Park

Airpark East

Airpark East will be located near Murfreesboro Pike and Interstates 24 and 40.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased approximately 76 acres in Nashville, directly east of the Nashville International Airport. Dalfen plans to develop the land into Airpark East, a three-building industrial park totaling 739,950 square feet. Memphis-based FedEx was the seller.

Airpark East will be located near Murfreesboro Pike and Interstates 24 and 40. The land is situated in close proximity to the Nashville CBD.

Over the last 12 months, Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial has transacted on $1.7 billion of real estate in the United States.

