Dalfen Industrial Sells Two-Building Sunset 215 West Industrial Portfolio in Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Dalfen Industrial has completed the sale of Sunset 215 West, a two-building industrial portfolio in Southwest Las Vegas, to Southern California-based GF Properties for an undisclosed price. Located at 6475 and 6485 W. Sunset Road, the 80,000-square-foot property offers corporate office and industrial warehouse space.

Michael Kendall, Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia and Kylie Jones of Colliers’ West Industrial Capital Markets team marketed the portfolio and led the disposition and acquisition process. Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Jerry Doty and Chris Lane of Colliers provided local market expertise.

Completed in 2017, Building 1 (6475) is 35,000 square feet and fully leased to a single tenant, and Building 2 (6485) is 45,000 square feet and fully leased to two tenants. UFC, an organization that promotes mixed martial arts events, occupies approximately 70 percent of the project.