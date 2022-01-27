REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Purchases 112,000 SF Industrial Park in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Dalfen

Located at 505/515 Brown Industrial Blvd., the property is situated close to Interstate 575 and Georgia Highways 20 and 400.

CANTON, GA. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased a two-building industrial park in Canton, about 41.5 miles from downtown Atlanta. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

The industrial property totals 112,000 square feet. Located at 505/515 Brown Industrial Blvd., the property is situated close to Interstate 575 and Georgia Highways 20 and 400. The area is home to tenants such as Amazon, Penske, Thyssen Krupp and Papa Johns.

With the acquisition, Dalfen Industrial’s Atlanta portfolio reaches over 2.7 million square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  