Dalfen Purchases 112,000 SF Industrial Park in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

CANTON, GA. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased a two-building industrial park in Canton, about 41.5 miles from downtown Atlanta. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

The industrial property totals 112,000 square feet. Located at 505/515 Brown Industrial Blvd., the property is situated close to Interstate 575 and Georgia Highways 20 and 400. The area is home to tenants such as Amazon, Penske, Thyssen Krupp and Papa Johns.

With the acquisition, Dalfen Industrial’s Atlanta portfolio reaches over 2.7 million square feet.