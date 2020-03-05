REBusinessOnline

Dalfen Purchases 58,160 SF Industrial Building Near Charlotte Airport

CLT Industrial Distribution Center is situated at 4325 Beam Road, less than two miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and seven miles south of downtown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dalfen Industrial has purchased CLT Industrial Distribution Center, a 58,160-square-foot building in Charlotte’s Eagle Lake neighborhood. The building was delivered in 2001 and is fully leased to CLT Air Freight Carrier. CLT Industrial Distribution Center is situated at 4325 Beam Road, less than two miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and seven miles south of downtown Charlotte. The property features 24 dock high doors, more than 60 parking spaces and a 140-foot truck court. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

